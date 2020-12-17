News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Sports car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 2:33 PM December 17, 2020   
A car crashed into the corner of a brick garden wall in Dales Road, Ipswich, last night.

An Italian sports car crashed through a garden wall on a residential Ipswich road in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called just after 2am on Thursday, December 17 to reports that an Alfa Romeo Giulietta had crashed into the corner of a garden brick wall in Dales Road, Ipswich.

They arrived to find no-one inside the car but later were able to find the driver.

Police tape was put on the vehicle and the driver is to organise recovery.

No injuries were reported.

