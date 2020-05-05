E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Date set for trial of policeman accused of ex-Town star’s murder

PUBLISHED: 15:27 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 05 May 2020

Dalian Atkinson receives the match ball from manager John Duncan after scoring a hat-trick against Middlesborough in April 1988 Picture OWEN HINES

Dalian Atkinson receives the match ball from manager John Duncan after scoring a hat-trick against Middlesborough in April 1988 Picture OWEN HINES

Archant

The trial of a police officer accused of murdering former Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson is set to go ahead in September despite uncertainty around court timetables.

Pc Benjamin Monk, 41, was charged with murder and an alternative manslaughter charge last year in connection with an incident in which Mr Atkinson was Tasered in 2016.

You may also want to watch:

Monk was allowed not to attend a pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday due to the lockdown.

The West Mercia Police constable’s colleague, Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 29, was also excused. She has entered a not guilty plea to a charge alleging she assaulted 48-year-old Mr Atkinson occasioning actual bodily harm prior to his death.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC, who had already set a trial date for September 14, said the trial would remain a fixture subject to unforeseen circumstances.

Monk is due to formally enter pleas on the day the trial begins.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hospital trust ordered to pay £6.8m to boy left with brain damage

Ipswich Hospitals NHS Trust, which has since merged with Colchester Hospital to form the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, has been told to pay out £6.8million. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man jailed for throwing punch which caused traumatic brain injury

Fortune Musiwa was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two arrested following stabbing in Ipswich

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Super tot Louis walks marathon in one week to raise money for NHS

Framlingham toddler Louis, 2, has walked the length of a marathon to raise money for the NHS Picture: SAM RANSOME
Drive 24