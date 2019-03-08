E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police officer charged with murder of former Ipswich striker Dalian Atkinson

PUBLISHED: 12:39 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 07 November 2019

Dalian Atkinson, who died in 2016 after receiving a taser shock Picture: OWEN HINES

Dalian Atkinson, who died in 2016 after receiving a taser shock Picture: OWEN HINES

A police officer is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of former Ipswich Town striker Dalian Atkinson.

Dalian Atkinson in action for Ipswich Town at Portman Road Picture: RICHARD RACKHAMDalian Atkinson in action for Ipswich Town at Portman Road Picture: RICHARD RACKHAM

Mr Atkinson, who started his career at Ipswich in 1985, died in 2016 after he was tasered by an officer from West Mercia Police near his father's home in Telford, Shropshire.

Police had attended after receiving reports of a heated argument at the property, and an officer discharged a 50,000 volt shock from a taser into Mr Atkinson.

The 48-year-old former footballer, who also played for Aston Villa and Manchester City, suffered a cardiac arrest and later died in hospital.

Two police officers have now been charged in connection with his death.

The striker started his professional career at Ipswich Town, where he made 60 appearances and scored 18 goals Picture: OWEN HINESThe striker started his professional career at Ipswich Town, where he made 60 appearances and scored 18 goals Picture: OWEN HINES

They will appear at Birmingham Crown Court this afternoon after an appearance at the city's magistrates' court.

Jenny Hopkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Following the death of Dalian Atkinson in Telford on 15 August 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised a charge of murder against a West Mercia police constable.

"A second police constable, from the same force, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

"Mr Atkinson's family has been informed.

"This decision was made following a careful review of all the evidence presented to us by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following an investigation."

Kate Maynard, a solicitor for the Atkinson family, said: "Dalian's family welcomes the decision to put the conduct of police officers before a jury but regrets that already more than three years have passed since Dalian died."

Dalian Atkinson began his career with Ipswich Town, scoring 18 goals in 60 appearances for the Blues from 1985 before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 1989.

He went on to play for top clubs including Real Sociedad, Aston Villa, and Manchester City before retiring in 2001.

