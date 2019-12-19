E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Is this your bike? Damaged cycles found by police in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:46 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 19 December 2019

Suffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are trying to reunite cyclists with their bikes after finding several damaged cycles in Ipswich.

Suffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSuffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team found the various bikes in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

They included Carrera, Diamondback, Raleigh and Boardman bikes, many of which are missing their wheels and seats.

Suffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSuffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

If you recognise any of the bikes, contact the safer neighbourhood team on 101 or email Matthew Milton here.

Suffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSuffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

