Is this your bike? Damaged cycles found by police in Ipswich

Police are trying to reunite cyclists with their bikes after finding several damaged cycles in Ipswich.

The Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team found the various bikes in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

They included Carrera, Diamondback, Raleigh and Boardman bikes, many of which are missing their wheels and seats.

If you recognise any of the bikes, contact the safer neighbourhood team on 101 or email Matthew Milton here.

