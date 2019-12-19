Is this your bike? Damaged cycles found by police in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:46 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 19 December 2019
Police are trying to reunite cyclists with their bikes after finding several damaged cycles in Ipswich.
Suffolk police recently recovered these bikes from the Chantry area of Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
The Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team found the various bikes in the Chantry area of Ipswich.
They included Carrera, Diamondback, Raleigh and Boardman bikes, many of which are missing their wheels and seats.
If you recognise any of the bikes, contact the safer neighbourhood team on 101 or email Matthew Milton here.
