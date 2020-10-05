Man, 28, found with over 300 indecent images and movies of children on laptop

Damian Laverty, of Felixstowe, downloaded more than 300 indecent images and movies of children. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO golubovy

A 28-year-old Felixstowe man who downloaded more than 300 indecent images and movies of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers went to Damien Laverty’s home in Tomline Road, Felixstowe in May last year and seized a laptop after receiving a referral from the National Crime Agency, which monitors the online traffic of indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said that when the laptop was analysed, it was found to contain nine indecent images of children and 59 movies in the most serious level A category, seven still images and 48 movies in category B and 172 still images and 33 movies in category C.

He said Laverty had made full and frank admissions during police interviews.

You may also want to watch:

Laverty admitted three offence of making indecent images of children and one of distributing indecent images of a child.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to attend a sex offenders’ treatment programme.

He was also given a 60-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £425 costs.

Judge David Pugh also made a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered Laverty to sign the sex offenders register for the same period.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Laverty, said he had a turbulent childhood and hadn’t had any contact with his parents since he was 12.

She said he deeply regretted the offences and had been receiving counselling, which had been helpful