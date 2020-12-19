Dan Poulter joins volunteers to bring Christmas hampers to Whitton estate
- Credit: Office of Dr Dan Poulter
North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter joined members of the area's Big Local Trust to help deliver Christmas hampers.
The Food Pantry was set up during the first lockdown to support people living in North West Ipswich, providing access to basic food supplies and wider community support.
The project started with deliveries of a free fruit and vegetable bundle worth up to £10, and due to demand, the team led by Ange Stroud and Garath Jones at Castle Hill Community Centre, alongside Trustees of the Big Local Trust, soon expanded the support to include meat and freshly baked goods.
Supported throughout with grant aid from North West Ipswich Big Local Trust, the project has also attracted further support from the National Lottery Community Fund, ASDA, and Morrisons as well as a number of generous private business donations.
Dr Poulter helped to deliver the special Christmas Hampers and gifts for young and old alike. Alongside the regular weekly food deliveries, the special Christmas Hampers contained luxury items and there were special gift bags with toys donated by WomenKind.
Dr Poulter said: “I was heartened to see the outstanding work going on at Castle Hill Community Centre and would like to congratulate Ange, Garath, North West Ipswich Big Local Trust and the fantastic volunteers, all of whom give selflessly of their time and worked tirelessly to help residents in the local community.”
“Here in Suffolk we have a proud track record of rallying together to support our local communities and this project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when people come together to help others in need.
"I was pleased to play a small part in helping the team today and enjoyed meeting and talking with so many residents in the run up to Christmas.”
On behalf of the project, Ange Stroud said “We are thrilled that Dr Poulter was able to join us at the Food Pantry here in Castle Hill, helping to deliver the Christmas gifts and hampers across North West Ipswich and meeting so many of the residents benefitting from this project. It meant so much for our project and our volunteers to be recognised in this way, but if any residents need support, they should contact us on 01473 747053.”