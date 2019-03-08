Carers artwork goes on display

An exhibition of artwork by carers aimed at raising awareness of the role they carry out in society has opened in Ipswich.

The Who Cares? Exhibition at the Whistler Gallery in DanceEast has been created by a group of 30 family carers to raise awareness of their roles and start a discussion in society about how we care for our loved ones. Picture: Sadaf Aezad The Who Cares? Exhibition at the Whistler Gallery in DanceEast has been created by a group of 30 family carers to raise awareness of their roles and start a discussion in society about how we care for our loved ones. Picture: Sadaf Aezad

Who Cares? at the Whistler Gallery in DanceEast, has been created by a group of 30 family carers who learned printmaking skills at Tower Street Print studio and created the images for the exhibition over a period of just ten weeks.

The idea came from Oyster Community Press CIC, the arts organisation that runs the Tower Street Print Project in Ipswich, and it was funded by Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council with support from DanceEast and the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Alison Smyth of Oyster Community Press said: "The family carers we worked with to create Who Cares? are aged from 18 to 80 years of age and because of their family circumstances, don't get much time for themselves.

"They all worked very hard with us to create a unique and moving exhibition which confronts difficult issues and our hope is that Who Cares? will open up conversations about caring across Suffolk and beyond. "We are grateful to them for their bravery in sharing their thoughts and feelings to help others.

The exhibition was opened at an official launch party by Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley and will be open to the public until the end of National Carers week on June 14.

For more details go to go to the project website.