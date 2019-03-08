Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Carers artwork goes on display

PUBLISHED: 14:39 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 13 May 2019

Guests at the opening night of the exhibition. Picture: Sadaf Aezad

Guests at the opening night of the exhibition. Picture: Sadaf Aezad

Sadaf Aezad

An exhibition of artwork by carers aimed at raising awareness of the role they carry out in society has opened in Ipswich.

The Who Cares? Exhibition at the Whistler Gallery in DanceEast has been created by a group of 30 family carers to raise awareness of their roles and start a discussion in society about how we care for our loved ones. Picture: Sadaf AezadThe Who Cares? Exhibition at the Whistler Gallery in DanceEast has been created by a group of 30 family carers to raise awareness of their roles and start a discussion in society about how we care for our loved ones. Picture: Sadaf Aezad

Who Cares? at the Whistler Gallery in DanceEast, has been created by a group of 30 family carers who learned printmaking skills at Tower Street Print studio and created the images for the exhibition over a period of just ten weeks.

The idea came from Oyster Community Press CIC, the arts organisation that runs the Tower Street Print Project in Ipswich, and it was funded by Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council with support from DanceEast and the Suffolk Community Foundation.

You may also want to watch:

Alison Smyth of Oyster Community Press said: "The family carers we worked with to create Who Cares? are aged from 18 to 80 years of age and because of their family circumstances, don't get much time for themselves.

"They all worked very hard with us to create a unique and moving exhibition which confronts difficult issues and our hope is that Who Cares? will open up conversations about caring across Suffolk and beyond. "We are grateful to them for their bravery in sharing their thoughts and feelings to help others.

The exhibition was opened at an official launch party by Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley and will be open to the public until the end of National Carers week on June 14.

For more details go to go to the project website.

Most Read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Most Read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three arrested in drugs raid on Ipswich address

Police raided an address in Woodbridge Road Picture: ARCHANT

Woman arrested for arson after flat fire leaves victim in specialist burns unit

Forensics and fire investigators are working to establish how the fire started and a 33-year-old woman from Ipswich is being questioned on suspicion of arson. The flat fire at Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists