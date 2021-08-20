Published: 7:00 PM August 20, 2021

Bernard and Vanda Fisher, from Ipswich, are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary - Credit: Danielle Booden

A pair of Ipswich dancing stars are celebrating six decades of marriage together this week.

Bernard Fisher, 86, and his wife Vanda, 79, were both born and raised in Ipswich and have lived most of their lives in Suffolk.

The couple met by chance at a cricket match and in 1961 they tied the knot at All Hallows Church in Ipswich.

Bernard and Vanda Fisher on their wedding day - Credit: Submitted by family

Mr Fisher spent over a decade working as a plumber for Ipswich Borough Council before moving on to become a prison officer, spending time working at places like Wormwood Scrubs before retiring at the age of 55.

Mrs Fisher worked at Jaeger in Ipswich before moving on to work as a cook at St Clement's Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

The couple have five children together who all live in Suffolk as well as eight grandchildren.

In February 2020, the couple were able to welcome their first great granddaughter just before the pandemic hit.

Throughout the years, one passion has remained the same for the couple - dancing.

Bernard and Vanda Fisher, from Ipswich, have been together for 60 years - Credit: Danielle Booden

In particular the Fishers have always been big fans of sequence dancing; a type of dancing which involves following certain patterns and can include ballroom dances.

"We used to go every day," said Mr Fisher.

"Now we go once a week."

The couple had been kept away from their beloved dancing because of the pandemic but were pleased to be able to return to the dancefloor three weeks ago for the first time since Covid.

To mark the special occasion the couple are having a special meal at the Cedars Hotel in Stowmarket where they will be meeting up with a large number of family members .

The location is even more special as the couple have previously celebrated both their ruby and golden wedding anniversaries there, too.

"It's lovely," said Mr Fisher.

Asked what the key to a long and happy marriage, the couple said it was communication and supporting your partner.

"We have always looked after each other," said Mr Fisher.

"We are always considerate to each other and we always have a talk about what we are going to do.

"One person doesn't say 'do this or do that', we discuss.

"You can't be selfish in a relationship, that's not the way to behave."