Opinion

7 signs clubbing isn’t for you anymore

Are you the scrooge of nights out or still a dancing queen? Picture: TODD ARENA Archant

There may have been a time when the highlight of your weekend was a Saturday night out-out in Ipswich town centre - but has the time come for you to hang up your dancing shoes?

Now, planning a night out is enough just to put you off - you have to mentally prepare for it, find something relatively up to date to wear and schedule in babysitters.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with, you have to clear a day in your busy schedule to allow you to get over the hangover.

Sound familiar? There are other signs too -how many of these can you relate to.

If you tick off at least four then it really is time to hang up your drinking hat, put your feet up and tune into Strictly Come Dancing rather than showing off your skills in one of the many drinking venues in town.

