Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Opinion

7 signs clubbing isn’t for you anymore

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 February 2019

Are you the scrooge of nights out or still a dancing queen? Picture: TODD ARENA

Are you the scrooge of nights out or still a dancing queen? Picture: TODD ARENA

Archant

There may have been a time when the highlight of your weekend was a Saturday night out-out in Ipswich town centre - but has the time come for you to hang up your dancing shoes?

Now, planning a night out is enough just to put you off - you have to mentally prepare for it, find something relatively up to date to wear and schedule in babysitters.

If that wasn’t enough to deal with, you have to clear a day in your busy schedule to allow you to get over the hangover.

Sound familiar? There are other signs too -how many of these can you relate to.

If you tick off at least four then it really is time to hang up your drinking hat, put your feet up and tune into Strictly Come Dancing rather than showing off your skills in one of the many drinking venues in town.

Don’t miss: 11 signs you might be getting on

Most Read

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich pancake parlour closes after just six months

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘You left my son to die’ - Mum’s emotional outburst at Tavis murder accused

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘I will accept what is coming my way’ - Lambert has his say to FA but will not dispute misconduct charge

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Young children dress as police officers at school

The reception class at the primary school in Portman Road got to dress up as polic for the morning, making sure they were easy to spot in their high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Conversion of former club into offices nears completion

Mark Pertwee, Cllr David Ellesmere and Robin Cousins on site at the new Maltings development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crazee backs our Learn to be a Lifesaver CPR campaign

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists