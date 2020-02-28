E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police car rammed in busy Ipswich street after town centre chase

PUBLISHED: 13:05 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 28 February 2020

The incident happened in Grimwade Street Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A London man has been charged with dangerous driving in connection with an incident in Ipswich where a police car was rammed and officers were driven at.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officers attempted to stop a blue Mercedes E220 in Grimwade Street.

As they approached the junction with Star Lane, police cars attempted to box in the Mercedes to stop it being driven away.

According to police, two officers then got out of one of the cars to arrest those inside - when the Mercedes reversed into the police car behind and drove in the direction of the two police officers.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Antwayne Plummer, 21, of Salisbury Road in the London Borough of Newham was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking causing property damage.

Plummer appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich yesterday where he was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court, on a date to be fixed.

A second man, a 19-year-old from the London Borough of Brent, was released under investigation pending further enquires.

