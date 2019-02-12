Can you help find this missing 20-year-old?
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 20-year-old who has gone missing from Ipswich.
Daniel Hare was last seen at 5.20pm Thursday, February 14.
He is described as white, of a slim build, 6ft tall, with brown hair and was believed to be wearing a large, dark-coloured puffa jacket with the hood up.
He was possibly wearing a grey woolly hat when last seen.
He frequents Ipswich and Felixstowe and in-between locations, especially on foot.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate Daniel and anyone who has seen him, knows of his whereabouts or has seen a person matching the description given should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.