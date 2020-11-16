E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man accused of stabbing stranger in Ipswich street

PUBLISHED: 17:47 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 16 November 2020

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daniel Marsden. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daniel Marsden. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for a 29-year-old man accused of stabbing a stranger in the middle of Ipswich has been adjourned after he failed to attend court

Daniel Marsden was due to have appeared a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (November 16).

Marsden, of Lower Brook Street, who is accused of stabbing a man in the hip just before midnight on October 17, faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with possessing a silver kitchen knife, assaulting a woman inside a property in Lower Brook Street and assaulting a police officer by spitting at him at Ipswich Hospital later the same night.

Marsden’s barrister, Steven Dyble, said his client didn’t have enough money to get to court.

Judge David Goodin issued a warrant for Marsden’s arrest.

