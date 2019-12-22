Ipswich man awaits sentence for throwing meat cleaver at police

Daniel Middlemiss will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man is today awaiting sentence for throwing a meat cleaver towards a police officer's head.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Middlemiss launched the cleaver towards an officer responding to welfare concerns at a flat in Foxhall Road last month.

The officer was left with a small cut to the thigh after dodging the cleaver as it flew through a gap in a communal door.

Middlemiss, 46, of Foxhall Road, admitted affray and assaulting an emergency worker at a hearing on November 25 - two days after the incident took place.

Sentencing was adjourned until yesterday, when magistrates further adjourned the case to be dealt with by a crown court judge.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said the officer had dealt with an incident at the same address, where Middlemiss had threatened to harm himself, the day before returning with a colleague to assist paramedics parked outside.

Officers forced the door open and were met with "immediate aggression" from Middlemiss, who was shouting from the other side of an interior door.

As officers explained medics would not enter alone, Middlemiss emerged in an aggressive manner, said Mr Ablett.

When both PCs retreated and returned to their vehicle, Middlemiss appeared at a window, tapping a meat cleaver against the glass and holding it to his throat.

Mr Ablett said one of the officers covertly drew his Taser and went to speak to Middlemiss, who then reappeared at the door with the cleaver in his hand.

The officer aimed his Taser through a gap in the door and told Middlemiss to drop the cleaver.

When the order was ignored, the officer fired his Taser and Middlemiss stumbled backwards, but then continued approaching with the cleaver raised.

"The officer dodged away before seeing the cleaver fly out of the gap, striking him to the leg," added Mr Ablett, who said both officers were then able to open the door and detain Middlemiss.

Natasha Nair, mitigating, said Middlemiss had only two previous convictions, had shown immediate remorse and made full admissions in a police interview.

She said a pre-sentence report by the probation service explained circumstances surrounding the incident and how steps had since been taken to address them.

Magistrates said the case was beyond their sentencing powers and adjourned the matter until a later date at the crown court.