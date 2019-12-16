Man charged with dangerous driving after 11 people found in van
PUBLISHED: 11:56 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 16 December 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A 19-year-old man from Ipswich has been charged with dangerous driving in connection with an incident where police found 11 people in a van.
Officers stopped a man driving a Volkswagen Sharan in Holywells Road, Ipswich, on December 11.
Eleven people were found inside the vehicle at the time, police said.
Daniel Moldovan, of Austin Street, was charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 3.
Comments have been disabled on this article.