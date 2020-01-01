Teenage murderer and boys who hid him return to court for drug offences

A teenage murderer and two other boys who helped him hide from justice have reappeared in court to be sentenced for their roles in a drug dealing syndicate.

Kieran Hayward and Kieran Elliott, both 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, all appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday after admitting being part of a conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Hayward, formerly of Bury St Edmunds, was handed a life sentence last October for the murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich on December 16, 2018.

Elliott, formerly of Colchester, was given an 18-month detention order for assisting Hayward by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park.

The 17-year-old was convicted of the same offence but sentencing was adjourned until this week, when all three were dealt with for being drug runners for a supply line known as ‘Rico and Frank’ into Colchester and Ipswich, where Mr Saunders was fatally stabbed in a “revenge attack” for reportedly robbing another dealer.

All three admitted conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine in the months before their arrests on December 20, 2018, when they were pulled over in a taxi bound for Colchester and found in possession of 178 drug wraps, while the 17-year-old was also found with an 18-inch machete.

Another £3,000 of heroin and cocaine were later discovered inside a caravan in St Osyth.

Elliott and the 17-year-old were also sentenced for carrying out a burglary to recover a drug debt in Colchester while on bail during the trial over Mr Saunders’ death.

Judge Martyn Levett, who also oversaw the trial, said the case was a grim illustration of the harm caused by drug dealers, and the “desperate, parlous state” in which users were left ripe for further exploitation after being cuckoo’d from their homes by the Rico and Frank line.

Elliott, who Judge Levett said had played a significant role and continued his association with the syndicate despite being found at properties raided by police, was handed two years’ detention, suspended for two years, with an electronic curfew for six months, 30 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Hayward was given 12 months’ detention to run concurrently with his life term.

The 17-year-old was given an 18-month youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision, including a three-month curfew.