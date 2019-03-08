Jury set to continue deliberating in Ipswich murder trial

The jury in the trial of a 17-year-old Suffolk youth accused of murdering a 32-year-old man in Ipswich is expected to continue its deliberations on Wednesday (August 21).

The jury retired to consider its verdicts at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday morning (August 20) and was sent home at the end of that without returning any verdicts.

The 17-year-old from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied murdering Daniel Saunders on December 16 last year.

The youth is on trial with five other defendants, who deny assisting an offender by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park.

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester; a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, has alleged that two of the defendants including the alleged killer, bought a machete and a large knife from a shop in Southend.

Subsequently the 17-year-old accused of murdering Mr Saunders met him and his friend, Ben Wright in an alleyway near Turin Street, Ipswich and Mr Wright had bought some drugs from him.

Shortly afterwards Mr Wright heard Mr Saunders cry out and then saw him running away seriously injured.

The court has heard that the 17-year-old told police that Mr Saunders and Mr Wright had tried to rob him in the alleyway, and that he had grabbed a knife being carried by Mr Wright and stabbed Mr Saunders in self-defence.