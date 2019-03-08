Partly Cloudy

Alleged Ipswich murder victim died from single stab wound in alleway, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:10 16 July 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

A 32-year-old man who was attacked in an Ipswich alleyway bled to death from a single stab wound, a court has heard.

The scene in Turin Street and Kenyon Street, Ipswich, after Mr Saunders was fatally wounded Picture: ARCHANTThe scene in Turin Street and Kenyon Street, Ipswich, after Mr Saunders was fatally wounded Picture: ARCHANT

Consultant forensic pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that Daniel Saunders was stabbed in the left abdomen and the 30cm long wound had damaged a number of internal organs, as well as slicing through a rib.

He explained the level of force used to inflict injuries was measured on a scale of mild, moderate and severe.

In his opinion, severe force would have been needed to cause the fatal wound.

He said that in addition to the severed rib, Mr Saunders had suffered damage to his diaphragm, spleen, stomach, pancreas, liver and aorta.

Dr Swift said despite all his injuries Mr Saunders would initially have been able to talk, shout and walk or run a short distance, which was consistent with him being found away from the alleyway where he was stabbed.

Before the court is a 17-year-old youth from Bury St Edmunds, who has denied murdering Mr Saunders on December 16 last year.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, is on trial with five other defendants, who deny assisting an offender by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park.

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester; a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, has alleged that the 17-year-old accused of murdering Mr Saunders met him and his friend, Ben Wright, in an alleyway near Turin Street, Ipswich and Mr Wright had bought drugs from him.

Mr Spence said: "What happened thereafter, Mr Wright didn't see, but there was an altercation and he heard his friend cry out.

"He saw Mr Saunders running away, in his words, with his guts out.

"Having fatally injured Mr Saunders, he then ran towards Mr Wright, who ran away in fear."

The court has heard that the 17-year-old told police that Mr Saunders and Mr Wright had tried to rob him in the alleyway, and that he had grabbed a knife being carried by Mr Wright and stabbed Mr Saunders in self-defence.

The trial continues.

