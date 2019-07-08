Partly Cloudy

Trial of teenager charged with murder of Daniel Saunders begins today

08 July, 2019 - 07:25
Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

The trial of a 17-year-old boy accused of the murder of 32-year-old Daniel Saunders in Ipswich is set to start today.

The teenager, from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named because of his age, has previously pleaded not guilty to the charge at a plea and trial management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

Mr Saunders died on December 16 last year after being found in Turin Street with a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester, Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester, a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester also appeared at the hearing. The boys aged 16 and 17 cannot be named for legal reasons.

They each pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender between December 15 and December 21.

The trial of all six defendants starts today.

