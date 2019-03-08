'Thier behaviour was shocking' - murder victim's partner criticises defendants' 'mocking' attitude

Daniel Saunders, 32, who was stabbed to death Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

The partner of murder victim Daniel Saunders has criticised the attitude of some of the defendants during their trial and sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court.

In a letter handed to Judge Martyn Levett today (October 7) Leanne Kazer - the mother of Daniel Saunders' five-year-old daughter - said she had felt "extremely traumatised, sad and threatened" after facing the defendants across the courtroom during their trial in August.

Ms Kazer described them as "mocking her" and "looking at her in disgust" and said a relative of one of the defendants had told her that Mr Saunders had "got what he deserved".

She said that when she returned to the court for the first day of their sentencing hearing on Friday (October 4) she hoped the defendants would have had time to reflect and would show some remorse and respect.

"I was wrong; it has saddened me immensely. Their behaviour within the court of law was shocking."

She said that after reading her victim impact statement on Friday she had been reduced to tears after returning to her seat and seeing them "laughing and smirking" from behind a glass panel in the dock.

She described their attitude as "cruel and heartless" and said said one of the defendants had repeatedly mouthed insults at her during the hearing.