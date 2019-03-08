E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Thier behaviour was shocking' - murder victim's partner criticises defendants' 'mocking' attitude

PUBLISHED: 18:28 07 October 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, who was stabbed to death Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, who was stabbed to death Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

The partner of murder victim Daniel Saunders has criticised the attitude of some of the defendants during their trial and sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court.

In a letter handed to Judge Martyn Levett today (October 7) Leanne Kazer - the mother of Daniel Saunders' five-year-old daughter - said she had felt "extremely traumatised, sad and threatened" after facing the defendants across the courtroom during their trial in August.

Ms Kazer described them as "mocking her" and "looking at her in disgust" and said a relative of one of the defendants had told her that Mr Saunders had "got what he deserved".

You may also want to watch:

She said that when she returned to the court for the first day of their sentencing hearing on Friday (October 4) she hoped the defendants would have had time to reflect and would show some remorse and respect.

"I was wrong; it has saddened me immensely. Their behaviour within the court of law was shocking."

She said that after reading her victim impact statement on Friday she had been reduced to tears after returning to her seat and seeing them "laughing and smirking" from behind a glass panel in the dock.

She described their attitude as "cruel and heartless" and said said one of the defendants had repeatedly mouthed insults at her during the hearing.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Cordon lifted after Felixstowe chemical spill

An area near the Port of Felixstowe has been cordoned off following a material leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Cordon lifted after Felixstowe chemical spill

An area near the Port of Felixstowe has been cordoned off following a material leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Can you spot someone you know in this week’s Yates gallery?

Were you partying in Yates on Saturday 5 October? Picture: LICKLIST

‘Thier behaviour was shocking’ - murder victim’s partner criticises defendants’ ‘mocking’ attitude

Daniel Saunders, 32, who was stabbed to death Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘He’s not given us one problem... I need everyone’ - Roberts still in Lambert’s plans ahead of cup clash

Jordan Roberts Picture: ROSS HALLS

I fear the women trapped in pension limbo will end up living on dog food

The Norfolk Broads PAIN group held a rally to protest changes to the womens state pension age in Norwich city centre. Picture: JESSICA FRANK-KEYES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists