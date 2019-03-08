Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Daniel Saunders: Five charged with assisting teenager accused of murder

PUBLISHED: 17:37 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 08 April 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, died after being found stabbed in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, died after being found stabbed in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Two teenagers and three men will appear in Ipswich Crown Court this week, charged with assisting a boy accused of murdering Daniel Saunders.

Mr Saunders, a 32-year-old man from Surrey, died in Turin Street, Ipswich, just after 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder in connection with the attack.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, January 11, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Friday, April 12.

Five more people appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, April 8, where they were all formally charged with assisting an offender.

Arjun Jadeja, aged 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, and a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds were charged with disposing of clothing and concealing an offender.

Olusola Durojaiye, aged 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester, was charged with providing transport to an offender.

Benjamin Gosbell, aged 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester, and a 17-year-old boy also from Colchester were charged with assisting an offender through the disposal of clothing.

All five were granted unconditional bail and ordered to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, April 12.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE

Election candidate targeted by online trolls

Conservative Party candidate for Priory Heath in the Ipswich Borough Council elections Sam Murray says she has been called a

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE

Election candidate targeted by online trolls

Conservative Party candidate for Priory Heath in the Ipswich Borough Council elections Sam Murray says she has been called a

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Reformed jihadi says debate is key to building cultural cohesion in town

Muhammad Manwar Ali has preached a message of peace and tolerance since his days as a jihadi soldier Picture: SU ANDERSON

Family’s anger at mental health trust’s response to death of Henry, 21

The 21-year-old fashion photography student died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE

Nolan out, Keane a doubt and changes on the way as Town travel to Brentford

Jon Nolan is out after picking up an Achilles injury last weekend. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists