Daniel Saunders: Five charged with assisting teenager accused of murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died after being found stabbed in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Two teenagers and three men will appear in Ipswich Crown Court this week, charged with assisting a boy accused of murdering Daniel Saunders.

Mr Saunders, a 32-year-old man from Surrey, died in Turin Street, Ipswich, just after 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder in connection with the attack.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, January 11, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Friday, April 12.

Five more people appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, April 8, where they were all formally charged with assisting an offender.

Arjun Jadeja, aged 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, and a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds were charged with disposing of clothing and concealing an offender.

Olusola Durojaiye, aged 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester, was charged with providing transport to an offender.

Benjamin Gosbell, aged 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester, and a 17-year-old boy also from Colchester were charged with assisting an offender through the disposal of clothing.

All five were granted unconditional bail and ordered to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, April 12.