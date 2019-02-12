Breaking News

Another arrest made in Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, died in December Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police investigating the death of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Mr Saunders, 32 and originally from Surrey, died in Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

On Saturday, February 23, a 44-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug in connection with the incident.

He was taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation.

Officers are still working to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack took place and assisted the victim.

She is described as being in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was charged with murder in connection with the attack and appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, January 11, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Friday, April 12.

Five other people also arrested by officers investigating Daniel Saunders’ death remain under investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester, a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on December 20.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 25.

And a 33-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug on January 29.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday, December 16, to get in touch with police.

This includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.