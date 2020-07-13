Trio deny armed burglary of vulnerable man’s home

The three men are accused of aggravated burglary in Neath Drive, Ipswich, on July 13 Picture: GOOGLE Google

Three Ipswich men are to face trial after denying aggravated burglary at a vulnerable man’s home.

The trio, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via prison video link on Monday, are accused of aggravated burglary while in possession of a knife at an address in Neath Drive last month.

Daniel Tovey, 35, of Marigold Avenue, Glynn Davis, 36, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich and William Hutchinson, 47, of Norwich Road, all deny the offence – alleged to have taken place during the early hours of Saturday, June 13.

Police said three men, carrying a knife, forced entry to the property at about 5.45am, waking the single occupant – a man aged in his 60s and described as vulnerable – before stealing cash and a bank card, which was later used to withdraw a significant amount of money.

Judge Emma Peters set a date for a five-day trial to begin on December 14.

All three defendants were remanded in custody.