hh

Mayor Jane Riley and Danielle Hopkinson smiling as they talk to the crowd gathered on Stoke Street, Ipswich Picture: MIRANDA ACRES Archant

A pair of artisans presented the mayor of Ipswich with a unique stained glass window to mark 25 years of business in Suffolk’s county town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

the studio and neighbouring workshop were filled with well wishers who came to toast the good work of The Stained Glass Studio. Picture: MIRANDA ACRES the studio and neighbouring workshop were filled with well wishers who came to toast the good work of The Stained Glass Studio. Picture: MIRANDA ACRES

Ipswich entrepreneurs Danielle Hopkinson and Ian Davis celebrated 25 years of success at The Stained Glass Studio and a new venture offering creative workshops in newly acquired premises next door to their base on Stoke Bridge.

The Mayor of Ipswich, Councillor Jane Riley, officially opened the new workshop business and congratulated The Stained Glass Studio on its silver anniversary. She was presented with a specially designed piece of stained glass.

The Stoke Bridge Workshops will offer regular courses run by established artists and craftspeople in painting, ceramics, printing, textiles, jewellery and many other creative areas.

The Mayor said: “It is a real pleasure to formally open the new workshops space, next to the owners’ original business which is celebrating 25 years in the town. I congratulate Danielle and Ian and am delighted to receive this special piece of stained glass to mark the occasion.”