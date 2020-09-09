E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Builder’s Staffie mauled Westie and injured dog owner who intervened

09 September, 2020 - 16:30
The incident took place in the playing field off Timperleys, in Hintlesham, last August Picture: GOOGLE

The incident took place in the playing field off Timperleys, in Hintlesham, last August Picture: GOOGLE

A builder has been fined after his Staffordshire Bull Terrier mauled another dog and injured its owner.

Danny Lindon’s female Staffie, Honey, and male Rottweiler, Reggie, broke free from a dog pen and onto a nearby playing field, where the Staffie attacked a West Highland terrier before injuring its owner’s thumb and nose on August 27 last year.

Lindon, 44, of Timperleys, in Hintlesham, admitted two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in February.

Although the Staffie had since been put down due to ill-health, prosecutors sought a control order on the Rottweiler, which caused no injury during the incident.

District Judge Julie Cooper had deferred sentencing until this Wednesday in order for Lindon to prove he was able to control the Rottweiler by taking it for regular walks and training classes.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Lindon had kept the dogs in a secure pen in his garden, but that they had escaped onto a field, where Honey attacked another dog, causing severe injuries.

“A gentleman with the dog also sustained some injury,” she added.

“It happened in the presence of the dog owner’s wife and grandchild.

“While Honey attacked the dog, the Rottweiler was running around barking, but didn’t take any more part in the action.

“The owner was left with a cut thumb and nose after trying to get Honey off his dog.”

Mrs Harper said the crown prosecution service sought a control order from the court – requiring the Rottweiler to be kept on a lead at all times when outside.

District Judge Cooper told Lindon: “The dogs were essentially being kept in a run – and you didn’t think it necessary to take them out for walks.

“It seemed they didn’t know any obedience at all.”

Lindon, a self-employed groundworker, without jobs since the beginning of lockdown, was fined £100 and ordered to pay the other dog owner £100 in compensation.

District Judge Cooper, who decided not to grant a control order, said: “I don’t undermine the complainant’s injury or distress, but I have made the compensation low because the defendant has been unable to work for months. It’s not that I don’t think he deserves more.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

