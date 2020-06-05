Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows high-speed Ipswich police chase as burglar jailed for four years

Dash cam footage of Darrell Lambert, 33, who led police on a chase through Ipswich has been released. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Watch the moment a burglar leads four police cars on a high-speed chase though Ipswich before crashing into a tree.

Darrell Lambert was driving along Civic Drive during the early hours of April 4 when officers tried to stop his car, which was thought to being connected to a series of burglaries which had taken place earlier that evening.

The 33-year-old drove off at double the speed limit along the wrong side of the road, before crossing over pavements and onto a grass verge.

He eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree stump in Cliff Lane before leading officers on a short foot pursuit.

Lambert was caught and later charged with two burglaries, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a sample.

The burglar was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to the offences at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court last week.

The court heard how on April 3 at around 11.30pm, Lambert had smashed his way into Seckford Golf Club in Woodbridge by throwing a concrete slab through a glass window.

He entered the premises taking alcohol, chocolate and a baseball cap which was later found in his silver VW Golf.

A few hours later he was seen breaking into Martin’s Newsagents, Saxmundham, where he again carried out an untidy search and took alcohol and confectionery before driving away in the VW.

The number plate of the vehicle was caught on CCTV and officers later picked the car up in Civic Drive, Ipswich, at around 3.25am and on trying to stop him, the chase ensued.

Officers reported he was driving at 60mph in a 30mph zone before his car struck a tree stump in Cliff Lane and he decamped.

Following the pursuit, Lambert told officers he believed he had Covid-19 and would bite and spit at them if they tried to put a mask over his face.

On Sentencing Lambert to a total of four years in prison, Judge David Goodin said the acts were “perfectly appalling”.

He told the court that the car chase displayed a “terrible catalogue of driving” and said it was a “miracle no one was hurt”.

Lambert was also banned from driving and forced to pay a victim surcharge of £181.