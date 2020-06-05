E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows high-speed Ipswich police chase as burglar jailed for four years

PUBLISHED: 13:24 05 June 2020

Dash cam footage of Darrell Lambert, 33, who led police on a chase through Ipswich has been released. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dash cam footage of Darrell Lambert, 33, who led police on a chase through Ipswich has been released. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Watch the moment a burglar leads four police cars on a high-speed chase though Ipswich before crashing into a tree.

Darrell Lambert was driving along Civic Drive during the early hours of April 4 when officers tried to stop his car, which was thought to being connected to a series of burglaries which had taken place earlier that evening.

The 33-year-old drove off at double the speed limit along the wrong side of the road, before crossing over pavements and onto a grass verge.

He eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree stump in Cliff Lane before leading officers on a short foot pursuit.

Lambert was caught and later charged with two burglaries, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a sample.

The burglar was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to the offences at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court last week.

The court heard how on April 3 at around 11.30pm, Lambert had smashed his way into Seckford Golf Club in Woodbridge by throwing a concrete slab through a glass window.

He entered the premises taking alcohol, chocolate and a baseball cap which was later found in his silver VW Golf.

A few hours later he was seen breaking into Martin’s Newsagents, Saxmundham, where he again carried out an untidy search and took alcohol and confectionery before driving away in the VW.

The number plate of the vehicle was caught on CCTV and officers later picked the car up in Civic Drive, Ipswich, at around 3.25am and on trying to stop him, the chase ensued.

Officers reported he was driving at 60mph in a 30mph zone before his car struck a tree stump in Cliff Lane and he decamped.

Following the pursuit, Lambert told officers he believed he had Covid-19 and would bite and spit at them if they tried to put a mask over his face.

On Sentencing Lambert to a total of four years in prison, Judge David Goodin said the acts were “perfectly appalling”.

He told the court that the car chase displayed a “terrible catalogue of driving” and said it was a “miracle no one was hurt”.

Lambert was also banned from driving and forced to pay a victim surcharge of £181.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows high-speed Ipswich police chase as burglar jailed for four years

Dash cam footage of Darrell Lambert, 33, who led police on a chase through Ipswich has been released. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Cerys Hall?

Cerys Hall, aged 16, is missing from her home in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Five hours free parking for Ipswich shoppers

It is hoped free parking will help entice shoppers back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown Picture: ARCHANT

Hospitals would have been overwhelmed by virus without extra ITU beds

The number of Covid patients in the ITU at Ipswich Hospital and Colchester Hospital has dropped by 82% since the peak in April. Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Days Gone By: Did we snap you in Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?

What are your memories of nights out at Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT
Drive 24