Former Norwich City star praises Ipswich students after leaving school role

Former Norwich player Darren Eadie has left his role at St Joseph's College in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY DARREN EADIE Archant

Former Norwich City star Darren Eadie has praised his students for their kindness after departing from his role as a football coach at an Ipswich school.

Darren Eadie joined the Ipswich school in 2018 Picture: RICHARD KELLY Darren Eadie joined the Ipswich school in 2018 Picture: RICHARD KELLY

The once Canaries winger crossed the border to join St Joseph’s College in September 2018, taking on the new role of the school’s head of football after it had recently formed a partnership with Ipswich Town FC.

As part of his role, Mr Eadie had hoped to make the school the most elite football academy in the country outside of the professional game.

In a statement, Mr Eadie said he is saddened to say goodbye to the school and its students.

He said: “It is with great sadness that my time at St Joseph’s College has come to an end.

“To all the students... Thank you for engaging with me over the last few years. Your kindness, caring manner and work ethic was a joy to be a part of.

“I hope I have given you a small part of me that can add to your already smart, charismatic and driven personalities.

“Continue to follow your dreams, I believe in you.”

Mr Eadie remains as joint manager of Leiston FC alongside Chris Wigger, with the Blues currently sitting 21st in the Southern League – Premier Division Central.

The Blues’ campaign is currently at a halt because of the coronavirus lockdown, with non-elite football not allowed to resume until restrictions are lifted.

A spokeswoman for the school did not confirm the reason for his departure, but added they wish him well for the future.

The spokeswoman said: “We are grateful to Mr Eadie for the energy and vision he has brought to football at St Joseph’s College and wish him well in his future endeavours.

“Football remains very much on the agenda at St Joseph’s and Mr Ralph Pruden, assistant head of football, is overseeing the planning and delivery of our programmes within the senior school, liaising with Mr Chris Branch in the Prep School.

“The football programme here at St Joseph’s continues to grow from strength to strength and, with our stringent safety measures in place, our teams are continuing to enjoy their fully-supported training and look forward to a successful return to matches as soon as full play is possible.”

Mr Eadie added that he is open to future possibilities, saying he is unsure of what the future holds.