Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Ipswich man battles district council for taxi licence over ‘spent’ conviction

PUBLISHED: 17:15 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 08 March 2019

Darren Summers is battling Babergh District Council to get a taxi driver's licence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Darren Summers is battling Babergh District Council to get a taxi driver's licence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Darren Summers, of Coral Drive, said he has spent around £2,000 passing all of the relevant driving and health tests for a licence.

Darren Summers is taking Babergh District Council to court after they turned him down for a taxi licence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDarren Summers is taking Babergh District Council to court after they turned him down for a taxi licence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, he says he has had his application turned down by Babergh District Council due to an old conviction for verbal abuse and threats to intimidate he received for an altercation with a bailiff at his home in 2015.

Mr Summers said he regrets his actions but feels a mistake he made years ago should not stop him from rebuilding his life and moving on.

He has taken the council to court over the issue.

He said: “Because of that charge they say they can’t issue me with a taxi licence because of public safety. They said they have the public’s safety in mind.

Darren Summers is struggling to get a taxi driver's licence due to past convictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDarren Summers is struggling to get a taxi driver's licence due to past convictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“How am I a danger to the public? How do people who offend get back into work and society?

“I got into trouble and have paid my fine – I have already been punished.”

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act, a conviction with a penalty fine is deemed as ‘spent’ after 12 months and does not need to be disclosed to most employers, however there are exceptions for example working with children or vulnerable people.

Mr Summers said he doesn’t like being out of work, even though he is legally allowed to claim substantial disability allowance.

He said: “The reason I am doing this is because I have had five operations on my leg and have a badly injured back.

“I am officially classed as disabled, I have a badge and everything.

“But I want to get back to work

“I have gone for a sensible job that I can do to pay my way.

“Why did the council make me take the test six times and then say they were not going to give it to me?

“I do a lot for charity and help people out but am getting punished again for things that happened years ago.

“I’m sure there will be other people like me that have been in trouble, who have turned their lives around and just want a chance.”

A Babergh District Council spokesman said: “We are unable to comment on this case as it is still current.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Toy gun seized after imitation weapon pointed at members of the public in Ipswich

Police are continuing to search Grimwade Street and Alexandra Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

MP calls for “complete culture change” in Suffolk special educational needs service

Sandy Martin Labour MP for Ipswich, said a culture change was needed in Suffolk's SEND system. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Edwards ready to play at wing-back if called upon by Lambert

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring against Reading last weekend. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich man battles district council for taxi licence over ‘spent’ conviction

Darren Summers is battling Babergh District Council to get a taxi driver's licence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘The support… I just hope to God they’ll be there’ - Lambert’s big wish between now and end of season

Paul Lambert has asked the Ipswich Town fans to stay with his team. Photo: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists