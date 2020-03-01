Video

WATCH the moment car drives wrong way along the A14

Dashcam footage showing a vehicle driving the wrong way down the A14 Picture: ROBERT COPPIN ROBERT COPPIN

Shocking dashcam footage has emerged showing a vehicle driving the wrong way down the A14, leaving drivers stunned.

The footage, which was captured by Robert Coppin yesterday afternoon, sees a driver of a white Kia in the outside lane heading towards oncoming traffic.

Robert said he was "shocked" about the incident, which was captured on his dashcam at 3.40pm on Saturday, February 29 on the westbound carriageaway at Levington.

"They could have killed someone," he said.

The driver was spotted by witnesses heading eastbound towards Felixstowe, on the westbound carriageway, and is understood to have joined the A14 at either Levington or the Seven Hills roundabout.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the incident was being investigated and witness statements are being sought.

He said: "The driver was going eastbound down the westbound carriageway and we received a number of reports yesterday.

"The incident is under investigation by our roads and armed policing team."

