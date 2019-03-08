Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Date set for Ipswich murder trial

PUBLISHED: 15:01 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 12 April 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, who died after being wounded in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, who died after being wounded in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

The trial of a 17-year-old Suffolk boy accused of murdering a 32-year-old man in Ipswich is expected to take place in July.

The Bury St Edmunds teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded not guilty to murdering Daniel Saunders at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 12).

Mr Saunders died on December 16 from a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Also before the court were Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester, Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester, Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester, a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester. The 16 and 17-year-old boys cannot be named for legal reasons

All five pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender between between December 15 and December 21 by disposing of clothing and concealing the 17-year-old accused of murder at a caravan site in St Osyth.

The trial of all six defendants, which is expected to last at least five or six weeks, is due to get underway on July 8.

A further case management hearing will take place on June 17.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Date set for Ipswich murder trial

Daniel Saunders, 32, who died after being wounded in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Tales from the rails: my life as a commuter

The Secret Commuter

Photos released as part of police anti-social behaviour appeal at Orwell Country Park

Police have released images as part of an appeal into anti-social motorcycle riding at Orwell Country Park. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bike worth more than £2,000 stolen from Ipswich Hospital

The bike, a Cube Reaction Hybrid worth over £2,000, was taken from the grounds of Ipswich Hospital in Heath Road on April 9 Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists