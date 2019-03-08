Date set for Ipswich murder trial

Daniel Saunders, 32, who died after being wounded in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

The trial of a 17-year-old Suffolk boy accused of murdering a 32-year-old man in Ipswich is expected to take place in July.

The Bury St Edmunds teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded not guilty to murdering Daniel Saunders at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 12).

Mr Saunders died on December 16 from a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Also before the court were Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, near Colchester, Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester, Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester, a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester. The 16 and 17-year-old boys cannot be named for legal reasons

All five pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender between between December 15 and December 21 by disposing of clothing and concealing the 17-year-old accused of murder at a caravan site in St Osyth.

The trial of all six defendants, which is expected to last at least five or six weeks, is due to get underway on July 8.

A further case management hearing will take place on June 17.