Ipswich rape trial to begin next month

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of rape will take place next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday(August 23) was Levi Davis, 39, of Gippeswyk Road, Ipswich, who has denied two offences of rape and one offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in Ipswich between March 29 and April 1 this year.

He has also denied two offences of witness intimidation.

His trial is expected to take place on September 23.