‘He had so much love to give’ - Daughters raising funds for send-off to dad, who died aged 47

Tim Hoey from Ipswich, who has died aged 47 Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY Tim Hoey's family

A grieving Ipswich family is raising money to pay for a send-off for much-loved dad Tim Hoey, who died unexpectedly aged 47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tim Hoey and his family at his wedding to Kathy in 2015. Pictured from left, Verity, Dalia, Aonie, Kathy, Tim, Lisa'Marie, Ria and Freya. Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY Tim Hoey and his family at his wedding to Kathy in 2015. Pictured from left, Verity, Dalia, Aonie, Kathy, Tim, Lisa'Marie, Ria and Freya. Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY

They are also hoping to help charities in memory of Mr Hoey, who was dad and stepdad to six daughters, the youngest aged only six.

The dedicated family man, who worked for many years as a cab driver, died at home in his sleep earlier this month. He had suffered health problems and was battling a chest infection, which was not coronavirus-related.

Step-daughter Aonie Fulcher said: “It has been really hard, especially because he just lived for us, his family.

“Although Verity and I were his step-daughters, he always said we were his. He brought us up for 20 years and he was the father figure we had always wanted. He was well-known and had a lot of friends - we have had lovely messages from people.”

Tim Hoey pictured with members of his family Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY Tim Hoey pictured with members of his family Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY

The family has set up a JustGiving page, hoping to raise £4,000 to help them hold a send-off for Mr Hoey, as they cannot fund it all themselves. More than £2,500 has already been donated.

Aonie said that any money donated above their target would be shared between charities which had helped their dad with health problems in the past, including charities for male mental health and eating disorders.

Mr Hoey suffered from pneumonia a few years ago, which made him vulnerable, so he had been shielding at home, but his daughters stayed in contact every day.

“He was in complete isolation, because he was high risk,” Aonie said. “He had a chest infection and had antibiotics for it. He did have a test for coronavirus, but it came back negative.”

Happy memories of Tim Hoey's wedding to Kathy in 2015. Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY Happy memories of Tim Hoey's wedding to Kathy in 2015. Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY

‘He loved having such a big family’

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hoey lived in Ipswich all his life. He was a pupil at Kesgrave High School, and lived most of his life in the Whitton area.

He trained as a sous chef and worked as a butcher at Sainsbury’s before becoming a taxi driver, working for Hawk Express in Ipswich for many years.

Much-loved dad and grandad Tim Hoey Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY Much-loved dad and grandad Tim Hoey Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY

Mr Hoey and wife Kathy met in 2000 and married in 2015.

He was father to Lisa’Marie, 25, from his previous relationship with Lynne, as well as his daughters with Kathy, Freya, 16, Ria, 12, and Dalia, six, and he was step-dad to her daughters Aonie, 25 and Verity, 22. He was also grandad to Cleo, four, and Brody, aged one.

Lisa’Marie said: “He loved having such a big family. In recent years, life wasn’t the easiest for our dad with his health, but he always tried to make the best out of the cruel world around him.

“He had so much love to give and myself and my sisters are the lucky ones to feel that love the most, as well as his grandchildren Cleo and Brody, close friends, his sister/best friend Claire and family.

“Our Dad loved his music, especially Elvis Presley. He enjoyed gardening and cooking and loved all his weird and wonderful pets he had throughout his life.

“Through all walks of life our Dad touched so many hearts, he left a huge imprint behind.

“Above all else, the most important thing in this world to our dad was his daughters and grandchildren. All he ever wanted was to be able to see us as much as he could. He was so looking forward to this lockdown being over and for all of us to be together again.”

The family is expecting to hold a small funeral initially because of lockdown rules, but wants to hold a proper celebration of Mr Hoey’s life as soon as this is possible.

If you wish to make a donation, visit their JustGiving page.