WATCH: Foo Fighters rock legend Dave Grohl writes song for ‘superhero’ Ipswich prodigy Nandi

PUBLISHED: 07:32 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 15 September 2020

Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, has written a song for Ipswich's Nandi Bushell Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAM

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has written an epic new theme song for Ipswich drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell.

Nandi Bushell of Ipswich who has taken part in an online drum battle with Foo Fighters and Nirvana star Dave Grohl Picture: JOHN BUSHELLNandi Bushell of Ipswich who has taken part in an online drum battle with Foo Fighters and Nirvana star Dave Grohl Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

The new song comes following a drum battle between the two on Twitter earlier this month, in which former Nirvana drummer Grohl handed the win to the local schoolgirl.

In his latest tweet, Grohl, 51, referred to the 10-year-old as a superhero in need of her own theme song.

“Okay Nandi, you got me – you win round one,” Grohl said in the video.

“But I’ve got something special for you, something you’ve never heard before – something I’ve never heard before – because I’m about to write this off the top of my head, for you.”

During the song, Grohl refers to Nandi as a “number one supergirl” and “the best drummer in the world”.

Nandi has become an internet sensation since dad John began posting her music videos online, and has even appeared on hit US talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

