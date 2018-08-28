Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Appeal for help stocking new Suffolk high school as government funds fall short

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 November 2018

Stowmarket High headteacher Dave Lee-Allan and project manager Kevin Dyke at the site of the new build Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH

Stowmarket High headteacher Dave Lee-Allan and project manager Kevin Dyke at the site of the new build Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH

STOWMARKET HIGH

As work begins to rebuild Stowmarket High School, headteacher Dave Lee-Allan is calling on the community to help stock the new building with key resources.

Work has begun on the brand new Stowmarket High school building Picture: STOWMARKET HIGHWork has begun on the brand new Stowmarket High school building Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH

The work, funded by the Government’s ‘Priority Schools Building Programme’ (PSBP), has been years in the planning – and Mr Lee-Allan said staff, students and the local community are “delighted” to see the diggers on site.

But as the Government provides only the shell of the building and no sports equipment, outdoor benches or other recreational facilities, Mr Lee-Allan has called on the community to help stock the school with key resources before the students move in.

He also raised concerns that limited space has been dedicated to the school’s award-winning design and technology facilities, as planners work to “tight” government regulations.

While the school is consulted on the planning process, the final say lies with the Department for Education (DfE) – meaning Stowmarket High staff act only as advisors.

This has resulted in “reduced capacity facilities” deemed sufficient for the DfE, but equivalent to what may be considered a loss for the school.

“It is constructed to a very tight Government scheme, which has caused us some issues,” Mr Lee-Allan said.

“For example, our national award-winning design department will simply not be able to operate anywhere near as effectively in the reduced capacity facilities the Government says we need.

“We continue to work extremely hard to find ways of mitigating the constrictions, but also look forward to the advantages a modern well constructed building will offer us.”

The PSBP team have commissioned Wates construction to build the school – with the team well underway in their preparatory work.

The intention is that the new build will be ready to be moved into by Easter 2020. The existing site will then be demolished and converted into a playing field.

So far, the school – with the help of Friends of Stowmarket High (FOSH) – has raised £7,200 through a sponsored walk, but much more is needed to fund all the equipment the students need.

Details of how to donate can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

13:11 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich during a violent fight in front of shocked members of the public, it has been alleged.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

17:08 Tom Potter
Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Don’t miss the last posting dates before Christmas

17:06 Judy Rimmer
Cathryn West, manager of Cards for Good Causes in Ipswich, and volunteer Barbara Barker getting Christmas cards ready to send. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Have you started writing your Christmas cards and packing up parcels yet, or haven’t you even started to think about it yet? Either way, you won’t want to miss the last posting dates.

Is targeting drug dealing hotspots simply moving the problem around?

16:13 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fears have been raised that targeting drug dealing hotspots in Ipswich might simply be moving the problem onto different streets and neighbourhoods.

Black Friday sales - Watch out for scams and be aware of your rights

14:55 Judy Rimmer
Previous Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Suffolk Trading Standards has issued advice to avoid falling prey to scams. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday bargains are already appearing in shops and online - but how can you avoid falling for scams and bogus offers

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

14:22 Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

12:47 Amy Gibbons
Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Officers stopped a vehicle with a faulty light to discover a child in a car seat not secured by a seatbelt.

House prices in the East are predicted to grow

16:34 David Vincent
Tom Orford (left) and Peter Ogilvie (right) from Savills Ipswich residential team with Kirsty Bennison of Savills Residential Research Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Savills says political uncertainty is doing little to dampen the Suffolk property market - with changes in lifestyle driving increased demand for town centre homes.

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

11:40 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt

Police stopped the vehicle in Ipswich on Sunday night Picture: NSRAPT

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide