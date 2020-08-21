E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Music tutor jailed for series of sex offences against nine young boys

PUBLISHED: 18:50 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 21 August 2020

'Vile' sexual predator David Brown was jailed for 11 years and one month, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Vile' sexual predator David Brown was jailed for 11 years and one month, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A dangerous paedophile has been handed an extended sentence of more than 14 years for sexually abusing schoolboys.

Music tutor David Brown was jailed for 11 years and one month, with an extended licence period of three years, for a string of sex offences against boys as young as seven at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

The 40-year-old was described as a “vile excuse for a man” by a victim’s mother and assessed as presenting a significant risk of causing serious harm by further offending.

Brown, formerly of Duke Street, Hintlesham, near Ipswich, had already admitted 20 offences against nine boys, including six counts of sexually assaulting three boys under 13, four of recording the abuse, six of voyeurism, three of making indecent photographs and one of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge David Pugh said Brown, more recently of Elthorne Park, Clacton-on-sea, “acted as a predator” by deliberately grooming boys in order to abuse them for sexual gratification.

Prosecutor Claire Matthews had described how the scale of offending was uncovered after one of the boys confided in his mother.

When arrested in January 2019, Brown tried to accuse her of fabricating the allegations in retaliation for an unrequited “obsession”.

Police uncovered 1,831 indecent images and movies of children on Brown’s laptop, including a video and images of him sexually abusing three boys and footage from secret cameras installed in toilets used by other boys.

Each victim’s image was cropped by investigators and had to be presented to their parents for identification.

Forensic analysis also recovered online chatroom messages sent by Brown under the guise of a 14-year-old girl, encouraging young boys to send indecent images and engage in sexual activity.

The court heard statements from parents of the boys Brown abused, expressing their anger, shock and disgust, and describing the various nightmares, flashbacks and trauma still suffered by his young victims.

One described Brown as a “dangerous and vile excuse of man, who saw prime pickings in the innocence of children”.

Joanne Eley, mitigating, said Brown had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity at crown court last month following the service of a wealth of evidence.

She added: “The offences were committed at a time when – as the defendant states – he was at a loss to explain why he did what he did.”

Miss Eley said Brown had since spoken frankly to the probation service and did not deny being sexually attracted to children.

She said Brown had sent a letter to Judge Pugh, expressing sorrow and remorse, and “wishing he could turn back the clock to right his wrongs”.

Brown will have to go before the parole board before being considered for release from jail, and once free, must sign the sex offenders’ register and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Judge Pugh publicly recognised the work of Detective Constable Elizabeth Smy by recommending her for a chief constable’s commendation for her work on a complex and sensitive case.

After the sentencing, Det Con Liz Smy thanked officers and the safeguarding team for their dedication and professionalism, and paid tribute to the victims’ families for their courage in supporting the investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Emergency services take part in the search for two people at Felixstowe Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich boutique closes store to go online only

Lynn Turner is moving Cake and Catwalk totally online. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Could the Orwell Bridge close today as Storm Ellen batters Suffolk?

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Warning after £44k lost to fraudsters in Facebook Messenger scam

Trading Standards told users to be wary of unusual messages asking for assistance with financial transactions Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Thrills and spills - Stock car racing photos from Foxhall in the 1960s in Days Gone By

Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL

Inquest into death of motorcyclist adjourned

Paul Dawes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY