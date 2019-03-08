Heavy Showers

Don’t stop me now! Man to run non-stop from Hastings to Sproughton to celebrate 60th birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:24 04 April 2019

David Cranwell, born in Hastings, will arrive home in Sproughton one day before his 60th birthday. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

David Cranwell, born in Hastings, will arrive home in Sproughton one day before his 60th birthday. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

CHARLOTTE BOND

Some might celebrate their 60th birthday by throwing a party or going on holiday - but this Sproughton man has no intention of putting hs feet up.

David's journey will see him run more than 130 miles over two days in May. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDavid's journey will see him run more than 130 miles over two days in May. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

To the contrary, 59-year-old David Cranwell will take on the ambitious challenge of running from his birthplace in Hastings, East Sussex to his current home in Suffolk - a distance of 132 miles.

His challenge is made more daunting though, as he plans to run the entire journey across two days without a single minute sleep - arriving the day before he turns 60 on May 5.

However David believes it is worth it when you’re raising money for charity - in his case Ipswich charities ActivLives and The Eye Appeal at Ipswich Hospital.

“I’ve chosen ActivLives because they help my mother-in-law Audrey,” he said.

David Cranwell will run non-stop from Hastings to Sproughton for charities The Ipswich Hospital Eye Appeal and ActivLives Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDavid Cranwell will run non-stop from Hastings to Sproughton for charities The Ipswich Hospital Eye Appeal and ActivLives Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“She lives with dementia and lives at home with me and my wife. They help to make sure she stays socially engaged and active.

“I work with the NHS and thought helping them resonates with me. A knock on my head as a child left me with a detached retina, needing surgery - I also wore those awful NHS glasses as a child.

“The route was chosen to symbolise my life up until now, by starting at the site of the former maternity hospital in Hastings where I was born, finishing where I live now.”

David is no stranger to long distance running, having completed the 145-mile Grand Union Canal Race aged 52.

However this challenge is set to be harder, with David saying: “This time around I won’t have a big support team around me.

“I’ll probably be popping into supermarkets to pick up a bottle of water.

“I’ve planned the course online and it is deemed to be ‘very hostile’ for cyclists, so I’ll have to be careful - especially as I’ll be running at night, too.

“By picking a tough challenge I hope it will get people donating and talking about two great charities.”

The £10,000 target set by David will be shared equally between the two charities, with The Eye Appeal hoping to use the money to obtain portable testing equipment used to detect eye disease for those with difficulties making it to the hospital.

David added: “Now it is just a matter of weeks away, I am starting to get nervous, but I do enjoy a challenge.”

Those interested in donating should visit his JustGiving page.

