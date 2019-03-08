Former Arsenal and FA vice-chairman Dein delivers speech to Ipswich students

Former Arsenal supremo David Dein, who brought Arsene Wenger to English football, visited an Ipswich school to talk about his career.

Mr Dein, who has also served as vice-chairman for the FA, delivered a presentation at Stoke High Ormiston Academy, where he gave an insight of modern football.

He spoke about a range of topics, including the creation of the Premier League and the increased participation from women in the sport.

A school spokesman said: "David's entire speech was inspiring, motivational and laced with humour.

"He awarded prizes throughout and ended with a question and answer session where students and staff alike asked his opinions on recent topics in football.

"We would like to thank David for taking the time to visit our school, not only for the uplifting and interactive presentation, but also for kindly staying behind to have pictures taken with students."