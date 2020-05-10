E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘We can’t suddenly give up on social distancing,’ says Ipswich council leader

PUBLISHED: 11:05 10 May 2020

People queue up to get into a Tesco store. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People queue up to get into a Tesco store. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE looks at how changes to the current coronavirus restrictions might affect the town.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIpswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

I am writing this ahead of Sunday’s statement by the prime minister but it seems clear that, whatever he announces, the current situation will not change radically in the short term.

And whatever loosening of the lockdown there may be, that does not mean we can suddenly give up on social distancing. Ipswich Borough Council will have to continue supporting the most vulnerable in our society.

It is also clear that it will be some time before council revenue-generating services like sports centres, the Regent and Corn Exchange will be able to re-open.

The government has allocated Ipswich an extra £1.4million to cover losses in income and extra costs, but this only met April’s financial impact. So, we are having to look at other actions to save money such as the furloughing over 200 employees for an initial three-week period which will save £100,000.

Friday saw the celebrations of 75 years since VE Day. While we should be careful about overplaying historical comparisons, one of the things that has always impressed me is how much planning the wartime Government did for what should happen after the war, long before the fighting had ended and victory was secured.

You may also want to watch:

That is what we need to do now.

We are slowly reintroducing services where safe to do so. This week we will resume Ipswich’s garden waste collections. Construction work on council projects such as the new houses at Old Norwich Road has also resumed.

And we are working with our partners to plan for how we might help – when the government gives us the OK – to re-start something like ‘normal’ life in our town centre.

However, we will do nothing that risks efforts to turn back the tide of coronavirus.

This pandemic has brought tragedy to many thousands of families – including well over 50 in Ipswich – and it is not over yet. The loss of life has been shocking and our hearts go out to those who grieve and also to those in the NHS and the care sector who are in the frontline.

Whatever happens, we will continue to be careful as we begin to move forward.

We will come through this but there is still much to be done.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By: Memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich - can you spot yourself in these photos?

Caught out at Chicago's in November 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By: Memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe in Ipswich - can you spot yourself in these photos?

Caught out at Chicago's in November 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Highly respected former Ipswich headmaster dies

Wilf Horsfield has died aged 89. Picture: HORSFIELD FAMILY

‘We can’t suddenly give up on social distancing,’ says Ipswich council leader

People queue up to get into a Tesco store. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: What can we learn from the 1918 Spanish Flu?

The Military Hospital in Mill Road, Bury St Edmunds pictured on September 27 1918. Nurses would also be dealing with cases of the Spanish Flu, as well as battlefield injuries. Picture: LIBRARY

Flood alerts in place with higher tides expected in bad weather

The Strand under the Orwell Bridge could flood later today Picture: ARCHANT

Strong 45mph winds and rain on way after scorching weather

Aldeburgh beach would usually be packed with holiday makers at this time of year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24