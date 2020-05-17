E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A tiny step towards normality – and big rise in Ipswich garden waste

PUBLISHED: 15:25 17 May 2020

Brown bin collections have restarted. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Brown bin collections have restarted. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Some facilities have reopened in Ipswich as lockdown is eased – and as brown bin collections restart, there has also been a massive increase in garden waste compared to last year, writes Ipswich borough council leader David Ellesmere.

This week we have seen more people using our parks and open spaces following the Government’s advice that we are allowed to spend longer outdoors.

As a result, we have re-opened some facilities, such as basketball courts, bowls greens and tennis courts. But one thing has not changed and that is the continuing need for social distancing. Keeping at least two metres apart from people not in your household remains essential. Otherwise, we risk losing all that we have gained over the past two months. We must not risk another spike in the virus and an ensuing increase in deaths and a new threat to our NHS.

I was pleased to see the positive reaction to the “NHS flower beds” our staff have planted in our parks. They are a reminder of what we owe to everyone in the health and care sector.

You may also want to watch:

Another sign of the move back towards “normality” was the reintroduction of garden waste collection, which was suspended at the start of the lockdown. This was to protect our resources and now we have the capacity to collect brown bins again.

I know this was a welcome move as we picked up a huge amount of garden waste last week. On Tuesday our bin crews picked up 187 tonnes of it - a 163% increase in the weight of the material collected compared to 71 tonnes from the same time last year.

I am being cautious when I use the term “normality”. None of us knows how long this fight against Coronavirus will be and how long before we can fully reopen our public buildings again.

However, more shops have been given the green light to resume trading – alongside those food shops and their staff who have been a lifeline for residents. The Council will be working with its partners to ensure the town centre is a safe place as more people start to use it again to shop and work.

I hope to bring more details of this work in a future column. In the meantime, I urge you all to continue to follow the social distancing rules and stay safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Police have arrested a 14-year-old driver after he failed to stop in Star Lane, Ipswich. Picture: NSRAPT

See all the outfits from Rebecca’s fancy dress marathon

Rebecca Fish, Ipswich, ran a marathon in her garden. She is dressed as a bumblebee Picture: Rebecca Fish

Temperature checks, Covid-19 tests, social distancing and no showers - how Town’s return to training will look

Stuart Taylor and Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town last summer - training will look very different going forward! Picture: ROSS HALLS

Could you be sitting on a fortune in Suffolk?

Is your name on this list of unclaimed estates? If so, you could be sitting on a fortune here in Suffolk. Picture: TORANGE.BIZ
Drive 24