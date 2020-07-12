E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Council could go ‘bust’ without cuts, leader warns

PUBLISHED: 16:03 12 July 2020

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, has made stark warnings about the authority's financial position following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: JAMES AGER

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, has made stark warnings about the authority's financial position following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: JAMES AGER

James Ager

Ipswich Borough Council, like every other council, is facing an unprecedented financial crisis due to the coronavirus. We forecast a deficit of £10million this year due to increased expenditure and loss of income.

So far, the government has only made £1.4m available to cover our losses and has made clear that it will not compensate us for anything like the full amount.

The council has just £3m in usable reserves to help cover the deficit. Put simply, if we don’t make savings now, it will not be long before the council goes bust.

On Tuesday, we will discuss an emergency budget which contains a large number of measures to enable us to cover this deficit over the next four years.

It involves the use of reserves, the expectation that we shall get more money from the government, reducing and reprofiling our capital programme, efficiency savings and a small number of service cuts.

You may also want to watch:

Even this still leaves us with another £450,000 of savings to find in future years.

One of the cuts proposed is the closure of the TIC, which I know some people are concerned about. We would obviously rather not be proposing this, but it is an expensive service costing £160,000 a year.

Many of its services can be provided more cheaply at other council buildings, online or via phone. Following the Arras Square works, we believe St Stephen’s will be attractive to an alternative occupier.

Ipswich Borough Council provides many important services such as refuse collection and free brown bins, cleaning streets, managing and building council houses, housing homeless people, our wonderful parks, the Museum and Christchurch Mansion, the Regent and Corn Exchange, sports centres, swimming pools and the free Summer iCard, CCTV cameras and the HEARS community alarm service.

It is to try and protect these services in future that we are having to take these tough decisions now.

I need to be absolutely clear, though - if we don’t receive as much money from the government as anticipated, or if the long-term impact of the virus on the council’s finances is worse than predicted, then we will be forced to bring forward further cuts which will inevitably be more painful than our current proposals.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drive-in cinema project for resort branded ‘waste of money’

Pop Up Pictures were part of the partnership to bring drive-in cinema nights to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Council could go ‘bust’ without cuts, leader warns

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, has made stark warnings about the authority's financial position following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: JAMES AGER

Title targets, Lambert’s learning objective, ranking kits and striker targets - our most-read stories this week

It's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. Picture: PA

Police investigation under way after man injured in assault

Forensic officers gathered evidence at the scene Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Large Ipswich school wins high praise for superb arts lessons and activities

Chantry Academy, part of the Active Learning Trust, has been awarded the Platinum Artsmark Award by Arts Council England for the school’s commitment to arts and cultural education. Picture: CHANTRY ACADEMY