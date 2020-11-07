E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Coronavirus ‘wreaking havoc’ with council finances, says leader

PUBLISHED: 06:56 08 November 2020

Ipswich Cornhill at 11am on Wednesday before lockdown came into effect. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Cornhill at 11am on Wednesday before lockdown came into effect. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

In July, we agreed an emergency budget for Ipswich Borough Council to start tackling the predicted deficit in the Council’s finances caused by coronavirus.

David Ellesmere, Labour leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said the revised four year budget would balance the books without the need for deeper cuts. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDavid Ellesmere, Labour leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said the revised four year budget would balance the books without the need for deeper cuts. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Back then, we were forecasting a £10million hit from a combination of extra costs and falls in income.

Although the government said at the start of the crisis that they would fully compensate councils, they soon went back on that promise - so we have had to address the resultant shortfall by a combination of using all our reserves and service cuts.

Although many individual cost items have changed since July, our prediction of the overall cost of coronavirus this financial year was broadly correct.

However, we are now looking at what future years will hold.

In July, we thought that the financial effects of the virus would be over by April 2021.

That was a reasonable assumption then, but it is now clear that coronavirus will be wreaking havoc with the council’s finances well into next year.

You may also want to watch:

Major income streams from car parks, sports centres and theatres were all well down even before the current lockdown and, even if we go back to Tier 1 afterwards, they won’t recover while these restrictions are in place.

Before the lockdown was announced, we were forecasting that the council will see a net reduction in income of £5m next year. It may be even more now.

There are no reserves left to cover this. We do expect more help from the government, but it won’t be anywhere near enough to cover the full gap.

So, we are having to look at another round of savings.

These focus on making efficiency savings by having fewer staff and going with the grain of recent trends of people using the phone and internet to contact us by reducing face to face contact.

We will also reduce the amount of grass cutting and stop annual planting.

We must act now. As Boris Johnson has discovered with the virus, the longer you put off making the difficult decisions, the more drastic the action you will eventually have to take.

If we dither and delay, vital services that we all rely on will be forced to suffer even bigger cuts.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Family devastated over death of dog after ‘horrific’ attack

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings' dog Bailey had to be put down after being mauled by another dog in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Family devastated over death of dog after ‘horrific’ attack

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings' dog Bailey had to be put down after being mauled by another dog in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus ‘wreaking havoc’ with council finances, says leader

Ipswich Cornhill at 11am on Wednesday before lockdown came into effect. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Online business boom fuels firm’s Suffolk expansion

Charles Kendall Freight is taking over this warehouse at Claydon Business Park Picture: PENN COMMERCIAL

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 FA Cup loss to Portsmouth

Town manager Paul Lambert speaks with referee Andy Haines after the final whistle, following his side exit in the FA Cup due to a controversial late goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘One of the toughest I’ve taken in a very long time’ - Donacien’s pain after controversial loss

Janoi Donacien crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell