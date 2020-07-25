E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

What Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion will look like after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 22:20 25 July 2020

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Christchurch Mansion is opening its doors again next week - and there is still time to see the highly successful Ed Sheeran exhibition. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

When the government first imposed the lockdown, many council buildings had to shut completely. With the gradual easing of restrictions, we can now start to see them start to emerge from their long hibernation.

The Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion attracted around 28,000 visitors alone. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion attracted around 28,000 visitors alone. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On Tuesday, Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion will open their doors to the public again.

It has taken a lot of work to make these buildings “Covid-Secure”, so that they are safe to visit - and this means that the way we access the museum and mansion has had to change.

MORE: Ipswich museums to reopen next week with bonus for Ed Sheeran fans

You now need to book a ticket in advance for a timed entry and entry to the mansion is via the courtyard at the rear of the building.

Ipswich Museum. Picture: GRAHAM HORNSBYIpswich Museum. Picture: GRAHAM HORNSBY

You can book your visit up to seven days in advance, either online or by calling 01473 433100 between 9.30am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Once inside, there are new one-way systems in place with plenty of arrows and signage to help show you the way and we have installed hand sanitising stations throughout.

You may also want to watch:

Our staff will be regularly cleaning throughout the day. There will be toilets available and the shops will be open but both with reduced capacity.

Due to social distancing and safety guidelines, we have removed some seating and interactive displays and some areas of the museum may be inaccessible.

In accordance with government guidelines, we are asking that all visitors, except those who are exempt, wear face coverings. Full details are available online.

One bonus is that the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at the mansion has been extended until November.

If you didn’t get to see it before lockdown, this really is your last chance. It is a fantastic exhibition – even if you’re not a massive Ed fan – and it’s completely free of charge.

Hopefully, this gives some idea of the massive amount of work that is required to make even relatively “simple” buildings like the museum and mansion “Covid-secure”.

Sports centres and swimming pools are subject to multiple, and sometimes conflicting, government guidance, which adds a whole extra level of complexity.

We’re working on plans for their re-opening but aren’t quite there yet and hope to make further announcements over the next few weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No yolk! Miracle as gorgeous duckling hatches from Waitrose egg

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin, who was hatched from a supermarket bought egg. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

What happened to the Elmers after the big parade?

The Elmers have all found new homes since the trails Picture: LAURA-LEE BUSBY/ IPSWICH PORT OFFICE/ MADDY ELMER

Man missing with pet dog is found

James Hornsby, 47, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum’s stress over school transport refusal that risked splitting siblings up

Katharine Raffill from Otley is fighing for funded school transport for her daughter Izzobel Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bids for ex-striker, Evans wants big money for Downes and a former Canary at Town - our most read stories this week

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore, centre, was the subject of our most-read story of the week. Picture: PA SPORT