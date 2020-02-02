Opinion

Ipswich's council tax will rise - but not by as much as some other authorities

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere Picture: SU ANDERSON

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere explains the measures taken to restrict the borough's latest council tax rise to 1.99% - or 11p a week for the average home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week I wrote about how Government cuts could see Ipswich Borough Council lose £6m over the next four years.

If council tax were to be increased to cover the shortfall it would need a raise of 14%. Clearly this would be unacceptable so, if we want to protect services such as free brown bins and children's summer iCards, the Council needs to look at ways of saving money and increasing income.

We will be looking to make more money from the council's wholly-owned companies, such as Ipswich Borough Assets, the company we created to invest in commercial property. Currently this is bringing in around £2.5million each year. Without IBA we would already have had to make big cuts in services.

Under the new parking arrangements in the rest of Suffolk, Ipswich will be undertaking work for Babergh and Mid Suffolk. This should generate a surplus which we can use to continue supporting bus services.

We will look to make reductions in the amount of money available to the council's Area Committees and the annual community grants programme, while maintaining all 3-year funding deals for organisations such as Citizens Advice.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk County Council are responsible for maintaining our grass verges. They only pay for Ipswich verges to be cut once a year. Despite the pressures on our budgets we will continue to fund an additional six cuts - albeit one fewer cut than last year.

There will also be a voluntary redundancy programme to reduce staffing costs.

These sorts of measures mean we can keep Ipswich's increase in council tax to the

Government guideline figure of 1.99% or 11p a week for the average Band B household.

In contrast, Conservative-run Suffolk County Council and the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner - despite receiving more money from the Government, not less - will both be raising council tax higher than Ipswich.

The Police element will increase by 15p a week and County's by 77p a week - seven times that of Ipswich Borough Council, while still cutting funding to Citizens Advice and axing bus services.

Labour's sound management of the council's finances means that we pay less and get more in Ipswich.

- David Ellesmere is the leader of Ipswich Borough Council.