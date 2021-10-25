News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Opinion

Council tax bills to rise again? I'm hoping I am wrong

person

David Ellesmere, Leader Of Ipswich Borough Council

Published: 7:00 AM October 25, 2021   
Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Will Rishi Sunak offer help for local government in his Budget - or are we facing even higher council tax bills? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

On Wednesday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer sets out his latest budget and spending plans.

Historically, Chancellors resigned if they leaked details of their budget. Not anymore. There have been so many leaks over the weekend that it makes you wonder if Rishi Sunak will have anything else left to announce on Wednesday.

I certainly hope that’s not the case as there has been absolutely no mention so far of help for local government.

Councils across the country saw their finances take a huge knock from Covid – both from extra expenditure to help vulnerable people and from a loss of income. The money Ipswich Borough Council has received from the Government to cover these losses is several million pounds short of the true financial hit.

There are increasing signs that the Government is expecting councils to make up this shortfall by increasing council tax. This is the Conservative’s favourite stealth tax – over the last five years council tax has gone up for Ipswich residents by more than a fifth.

You may also want to watch:

But within this figure there are startling differences. Labour-run Ipswich Borough Council’s council tax for an average Band B home has gone up by £33 but the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner has increased his bill by £50 and Conservative-run Suffolk County Council have increased theirs by a massive £193.

If the Government doesn’t provide extra funding it looks like we will be seeing big increases in council tax next year as well.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ambulance service apologises after woman left lying on Cornhill for 2 hours
  2. 2 How Ipswich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  3. 3 Brunch trip leaves friend group 'anxious' after spiking fears
  1. 4 Crime map shows locations of weapons offences in Ipswich
  2. 5 Business units set to be converted into new seafront flats
  3. 6 Documentary on former world’s fattest man Paul Mason set to air
  4. 7 Trial set for man who robbed mum of her handbag
  5. 8 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
  6. 9 Holly holding onto new hope in eating disorder recovery process
  7. 10 Andy's Angles: Six observations after Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over Fleetwood

A large part of Suffolk County Council’s increase has been an “Adult Social Care Precept”, which, since its introduction by the Conservatives five years ago, is now raking in £37million from Suffolk’s council taxpayers.

Boris Johnson’s National Insurance increase is supposed to “fix social care once and for all” but there are no signs that the social care precept will now be abolished and, in fact, it is likely to increase even further.

It would take a particularly out of touch Government to impose big increases in council tax on top of soaring fuel bills, more expensive food, increasing National Insurance and cutting £1,000 from Universal Credit payments – but that does appear to be where we’re heading.

Let’s hope I’m wrong when the Chancellor announces his budget on Wednesday.

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ARP Supermarket site

Retail

Supermarket switch opens door to new Ipswich Lidl

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Former Ipswich teacher appears in court charged with historic sex offences

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Richard Moffat, right, of Poor Richard's Books in Felixstowe, which is closing, and Garry O'Malley of Grooveyard Records

Retail

Well-known Felixstowe bookseller to retire and hand over to vinyl store

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Man accused of Ipswich stabbing refuses to leave cell to enter plea

Jane Hunt

person