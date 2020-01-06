E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

That was the year that was for Ipswich

06 January, 2020 - 03:00
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: ARCHANT

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Borough Council leader David Ellesmere looks back on a busy and productive 12 months for Ipswich.

As is traditional I'm using my first column of the New Year to look back at some of the issues I covered last year - and what a year it was.

In the first six months I made plenty of references to Prime Minister Theresa May. That seems a lifetime away.

However, the issues I was talking about - rising crime caused by police cuts, underfunding of councils, the failure of Government housing policy - have not gone away.

The person at the top may be different but not a lot else has changed.

Housing was a major focus for Ipswich Borough Council. We completed 17 new council houses at Cauldwell Hall Road, started 60 homes at Old Norwich Road and submitted planning applications for 40 more around Ipswich.

We opened the new East Villa scheme, which provides temporary housing for up to 40 homeless families to keep them out of bed and breakfast accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

We significantly reduced the number of people sleeping rough on Ipswich's streets and helped the FIND foodbank locate to a permanent new base.

The new Crown multi-storey car park opened and is proving very popular, due not least to its extremely competitive charges.

We were able to protect key services such as free brown bin collections and make the free summer iCard for young people permanent.

We continued to provide our normal extensive programme of events such Music Day and Maritime Ipswich but significantly expanded it - either through directly provided council events or by working with other organisations - with events such as Windrush Day, Pride and Elmer's Big Parade.

Of course, the major event of the summer was the four Ed Sheeran gigs which were a huge success for the town, complemented by the superb 'Made In Suffolk' exhibition at the Mansion.

Climate change rose rapidly up the agenda. We stepped up our carbon reduction programme and purchased a new fleet of electric vehicles.

In less positive news, Suffolk County Council cancelled the Upper Orwell Crossings project after spending £8m on it.

Their business case for a Northern Bypass missed multiple publication deadlines and still hasn't seen the light of day. Let's hope we see some progress on this in the coming year.

Most Read

End of an era as Ipswich family shuts up shop after 100 years

Robert Peck outside his shop on Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Man in his 20s died in A14 Audi crash

It has been confirmed that a man in his 20s died following a collision on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

20 ways you can save money in 2020

Are you looking for ways to save money in 2020? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Most Read

End of an era as Ipswich family shuts up shop after 100 years

Robert Peck outside his shop on Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Man in his 20s died in A14 Audi crash

It has been confirmed that a man in his 20s died following a collision on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

20 ways you can save money in 2020

Are you looking for ways to save money in 2020? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

That was the year that was for Ipswich

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s died in A14 Audi crash

It has been confirmed that a man in his 20s died following a collision on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A134 to remain closed overnight following burst water pipe

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Runners enjoy a cracking day at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships at Culford School

Lewis Sullivan, on his way to victory in the under-15 boys' race at Culford School. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists