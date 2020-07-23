E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Tributes to former Ipswich Mayor David Hale who has died at 74

PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 23 July 2020

During his mayoralty in 2009 David Hale (right) marked St George's Day with fellow Conservative councillor George Debman. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

During his mayoralty in 2009 David Hale (right) marked St George's Day with fellow Conservative councillor George Debman. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Former Ipswich mayor David Hale has died in hospital at the age of 74 – prompting tributes from across the political spectrum.

David Hale was seen as the image of a mayor by many people. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCILDavid Hale was seen as the image of a mayor by many people. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

He was a Conservative councillor for Holywells Ward from its establishment in 2002 and had previously represented the St Clement’s Ward before boundaries were redrawn.

He was mayor of the town in 2008-9 during the time when a Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition was in control at the borough.

A former senior fire officer, David was liked and respected by councillors from all sides and was regarded as a very fair chair of meetings when he was mayor.

He lived with his brother Peter in Severn Road. David had been treated for lymphoma, a form of cancer, for many years – but Peter said he remained active until a few days before his death: “David had been frustrated by the current situation like many people – he liked to get out and visit heritage railways across the country and couldn’t do that.

“But he developed an infection, was taken to hospital early on Monday and I got a call on Tuesday morning to say he had taken a turn for the worse.

“He loved his council work and meeting people – and especially being mayor.”

David’s fellow Holywells councillor George Debman was a close friend for many years. He said: “He was a really good councillor and friend – and probably the best mayor we had. He had a good sense of humour. He was a very large chap and didn’t mind making a joke of that.”

David stood down from the council in 2012, but Mr Debman said he was still a very familiar figure in the streets around east Ipswich.

Former Conservative councillor Liz Harsant, who still represents the ward, said she was sorry to hear the news: “David was always such a kind, helpful man – he worked very hard for the voters.”

And current Labour leader David Ellesmere said: “Everyone respected David for his hard work as a councillor and he would work with anyone for his voters. As mayor he was firm but fair – he ensured both sides were treated equally.

“And as a rather large chap he seemed to be everyone’s idea of the stereotype of a mayor. I think he liked that and the people he met did as well – he will be missed in Ipswich.”



