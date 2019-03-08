Sunny

Driver crossed town to girlfriend's home while almost four times limit

PUBLISHED: 18:06 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 23 April 2019

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Felixstowe man has admitted driving to his girlfriend’s home while almost four times the alcohol limit.

David Hewitt, of Rendlesham Road, appeared before Ipswich magistrates on Tuesday for driving with 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath the legal limit being 35mcg.

The 66-year-old was caught returning to his caravan home after being reported for driving an Audi A6 Estate while drunk, in Langer Road, at 2am on April 8.

Hewitt was shopped by his now ex-girlfriend after visiting her address in the early hours of the morning, the court heard.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said: “She formed the opinion he was drunk, and called police after watching him drive away.

“Consequently, a police officer found where the car was parked and saw the defendant exiting the driver's side.

“The officer noted the defendant smelled of intoxicating liquor; that his eyes were glazed; he was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.

“The bonnet of his car was still warm while he was being spoken to.”

Hewitt, who confessed to drink-driving on the spot, was also said to be open about his dependence on alcohol, for which he was receiving self-referred treatment, according to solicitor Claire Lockwood.

“He had been alcohol-free for 12 months, but then signed an agreement to buy a car, thinking he was guarantor and not realising he was the owner,” she added.

“This put him in considerable debt, escalating his anxiety and causing him to drink again.

“On the night in question, he consumed alcohol at home and went to bed, but, in response to a message from his girlfriend, drove to her address and had a discussion, which led to him being asked to leave.

“She obviously noted he was drunk and called police.

“This is someone who had no intention of driving before receiving that message, but he accepts he did.

“He's also someone who should, perhaps, be considered for an alcohol treatment programme.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service.

Hewitt was released on unconditional bail until June 5 and given an interim driving ban.

