‘I was one of the lucky ones’ - David joins virtual Santa fun run to thank hospital

Former cancer patient and retired journalist David Vincent ran around Ipswich in a Santa suit to raise funds for the town’s hospital.

David Vincent took part in a virtual Santa fun run through Ipswich to raise money for the Blossom Appeal, to build a breast care centre at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DAVID VINCENT David Vincent took part in a virtual Santa fun run through Ipswich to raise money for the Blossom Appeal, to build a breast care centre at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DAVID VINCENT

He joined scores of other fundraisers across Suffolk and Essex who supported the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity’s Santa run this weekend.

The annual run has gone virtual and you can take part all month - so there is still time for others to join in the run near their homes.

David said: “Doing the run was fantastic. I had lots of lovely comments from people, and car horns too. Children were excited to see Santa running past!”

He ran 15K around Ipswich, including Valley Road, the Cornhill, Christchurch Park and Norwich Road.

So far, he has raised more than £200 via his JustGiving page for the Blossom Appeal, which aims to build a state-of-the-art £5.3million Breast Care Centre at Ipswich Hospital.

Now 68, he had a long career with the EADT and Ipswich Star.

David was diagnosed with bowel and bladder cancer in 2012. Eight years on, he is still very grateful for the outstanding level of care he received at Ipswich Hospital.

“I was one of the lucky ones and I have got my health and fitness back,” he said.

“Sadly in recent years I have lost members of my family and good friends to cancer. Breast cancer is one of the big battles that still has to be won.

“The new breast cancer centre at Ipswich Hospital will be a big step forward for patients and for staff.”

By chance, on his way round town David passed a couple of friends also doing the Santa run - broadcaster Patrick Eade and his wife Cheryl.

Now David and Patrick, who are both members of the Rotary Club of Ipswich Orwell, are planning to do another sponsored run together in their Santa suits before Christmas.

If you would like to sign up for the Santa fun run, adults taking part are asked to raise at least £30, and children as much as they can. You can support whichever ward, department or appeal you choose.

Entry costs £10 including a free Santa suit, or £7.50 for children with just a Santa hat. Every participant will receive a medal and certificate.

To sign up and get more details, visit the charity’s website.

To support David Vincent’s run for the Blossom Appeal, visit his JustGiving page.