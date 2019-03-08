Trial of mobility furniture firm boss accused of unfair trading begins

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a director of a Suffolk mobility furniture company has got under way today (October 10).

Before Ipswich Crown Court is David Waters, 71, of Manwick Road, Felixstowe, and his company Anchor Mobility Limited who deny a string of unfair trading offences.

The 18 charges have been brought following an investigation by Suffolk Trading Standards.

Waters denies an offence of fraudulent trading by taking payment without delivering goods, pressurising customers to make purchases, and failing to issue refunds while carrying on the business of Anchor Mobility Ltd between October 2016 and August 2017.

Waters and Anchor Mobility are also charged with engaging in an unfair commercial practice which contravened requirements of professional diligence between October 2016 and August 2017.

They are also accused of 15 offences of being engaged in misleading commercial practices by failing to fulfil representations that furniture would be delivered to customers within two to eight weeks.

Waters and the company are also accused of failing to refund money to a customer in March 2017.

The trial which is expected to last until the end of October or the beginning of November continues.