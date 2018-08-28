Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman who kept stun gun in handbag avoids jail in ‘exceptional case’

PUBLISHED: 08:13 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 18 January 2019

A stun gun disguised as mobile phone and seized in Norfolk in 2014

A stun gun disguised as mobile phone and seized in Norfolk in 2014

Archant

A woman’s “truly exceptional” personal circumstances have kept her from going straight to prison for carrying a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone.

Dawn Watson was described as being “particularly vulnerable” when she bought the weapon for £90 from an American website.

The 52-year-old, of Church Road, Lowestoft, was arrested after police were called to her old address by a former “on-off” partner in September 2016.

Ipswich Crown Court heard he had removed the charged stun gun from Watson’s handbag and stood waiting outside for officers.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp described the weapon as manufactured to fit the size and appearance of a smartphone, but equipped with loosely fixed metal electrodes on either side.

Watson kept the weapon in her handbag for about a month, but used it only once, accidentally, on herself.

“The defendant said she felt insecure, living on her own, and was unaware of the consequences,” added Mr Crimp, who described her as a woman of previously good character.

Judge Rupert Overbury said the offence of possessing a disguised shock weapon would normally carry a five-year sentence, unless exceptional circumstances could be demonstrated for any jail term to be suspended.

Judge Overbury applied six considerations given by the Court of Appeal in 1998, including what sort of weapon was involved; what use was made of the firearm, and with what intention the defendant possessed the firearm.

“This was a real stun gun, but it was non-lethal, you kept it in a handbag, you never threatened anyone with it, and you are a very vulnerable individual, who was feeling even more vulnerable at the time,” added Judge Overbury, who said a pre-sentence report, requested by barrister Danielle O’Donovan, had set out relevant matters relating to Watson’s physical and mental health.

But he dismissed a theory she was unaware the weapon was illegal, saying: “Anyone with an ounce of sense would know such items are prohibited, irrespective of the fact you can buy them on the internet. However, I entirely accept the circumstances of the offence, and your personal circumstances, making this one of the truly exceptional cases this court presides over.”

Watson received a 12-month jail term, suspended for a year, and must attend 25 rehabilitation days.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

Around the Grounds: Tough times at Hadleigh United’s Millfield

A sign of Hadleigh United's current plight? They are second-from-bottom of the Thurlow Nunn Premier

‘You know the score’ – three-strike burglar told to expect jail for stealing soft drink

James Mann appeared on video link from jail at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Speedwatch scheme ‘not a numbers game’ as local initiative marks 10 years

011 Speedwatch

Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too

Clair Moyes feeds her family of five for £35 a week Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists