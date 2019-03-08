Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

32kg of rubbish cleared out of River Orwell

PUBLISHED: 13:25 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 04 April 2019

Voulenteers from the Environment Agency picked litter from the River Orwell. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Voulenteers from the Environment Agency picked litter from the River Orwell. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Archant

Volunteers from the Environment Agency have removed more than 100kg of rubbish from the River Orwell estuary during a day of Green Action.

The River Orwell was the site for the litter pick. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYThe River Orwell was the site for the litter pick. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

The event was organised by Dr Trevor Bond, fisheries team leader for the Environment Agency, as part of Defra’s Year of Green Action (YoGA) initiative, which is encouraging staff across the country to make a difference in their communities.

The day also coincided with the Great British Spring Clean – an initiative run by Keep Britain Tidy.

The litter pick was an official Beachwatch beach clean and involved the collection, survey and weighing of litter over a 100 metre stretch of the Orwell Estuary.

Dr Bond said: “It was a really successful day and we were pleased to be able to remove so much rubbish from the environment.

A large group of volunteers picked up the rubbish and filled several large bags. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYA large group of volunteers picked up the rubbish and filled several large bags. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

“I received a lot of support and guidance in organising the day from Lynn Allen at the Suffolk Coasts and Heaths AONB, and we’re also grateful to James Little at Priory Park for allowing to access the foreshore through the park’s land.

“Across our 100m survey area we collected 32kg of rubbish – across the wider area that we litter-picked we collected over 100kg of litter, including an old bicycle, a large fishing net and several items of plastic, including a couple of traffic bollards.”

As part of YoGA, Environment Agency staff are also carrying out lunchtime litter picks in the public areas around their offices.

During one such session was held in Ipswich last week around the EA’s Iceni House base, volunteers managed to collect 11 bags of litter, some of which can be recycled.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Migrants left town after hate crimes doubled in wake of Brexit vote

Supt Kerry Cutler said there had been a 'spike' in hate crimes after Brexit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I don’t think they are too far away’ – Town close to agreeing new deal for Judge

Alan Judge has produced a string of all-action displays since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Parsonage takes win just a few months after starting racing

Steven Parsonage (VC Norwich) wins the 76 mile race in north Suffolk. Picture: JOHN SWANBURY

New High Sheriff for Suffolk sworn in

The outgoing High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey, left, Judge Martyn Levett and Suffolk’s new High Sheriff, Roz Eminson Picture: Jane Hunt

32kg of rubbish cleared out of River Orwell

Voulenteers from the Environment Agency picked litter from the River Orwell. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists